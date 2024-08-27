&Partners Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

&Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

