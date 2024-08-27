Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.80. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,189 shares traded.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
