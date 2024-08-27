Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.80. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,189 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

