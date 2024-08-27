Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,135 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,768,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

