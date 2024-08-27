Paul Martin Purcell Sells 8,731 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,081,674.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

Sezzle Stock Down 5.4 %

SEZL stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

