PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $193.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. PDD has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at $15,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in PDD by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in PDD by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.