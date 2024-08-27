PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

Shares of PDD stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after buying an additional 348,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PDD by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.