PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $170.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $206.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Stock Down 28.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. PDD has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.