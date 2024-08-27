Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Buys 31,337 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,069 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

