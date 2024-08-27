Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Buys 31,337 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
