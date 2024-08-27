Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $4.75 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peloton Interactive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.57.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PTON opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $431,715. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.