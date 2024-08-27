Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.19

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.19 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.48). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.47), with a volume of 773,953 shares traded.
Pendragon Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £618.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.19.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pendragon
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.