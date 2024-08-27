Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.37

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.37 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 23.88 ($0.31), with a volume of 49,123 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The company has a market cap of £10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,936.96). Insiders own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

