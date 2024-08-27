PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

