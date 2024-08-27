Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 13,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 549,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

PRSO has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at $128,582.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

