Peter V. Otteni Sells 4,785 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.