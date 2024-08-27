Phil Horlock Sells 32,159 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

