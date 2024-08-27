Philip Mazzara Sells 8,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $341,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.