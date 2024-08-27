Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Photronics has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.38.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

