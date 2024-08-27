PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading 0.7% Higher

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.69. 116,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 170,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
