PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading 0.7% Higher

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.69. 116,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 170,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAXS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

