Piper Sandler Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $128.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.32.

CPT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,765,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

