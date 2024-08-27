Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of PIPR opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $280.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

