Piper Sandler Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Neutral

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

AADI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

