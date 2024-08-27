Piper Sandler Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $165.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAA stock opened at $158.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

