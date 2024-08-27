Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

