Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Apple stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,917,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $403,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Apple by 8.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

