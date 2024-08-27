Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELF. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.43.

ELF opened at $156.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

