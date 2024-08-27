Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.47. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.