Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Barclays upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE PLYM opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

