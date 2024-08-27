Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Shares Up 3.5%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

