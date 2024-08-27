Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Up 16.5%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

