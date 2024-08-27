PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PPL opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

