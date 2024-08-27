Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.94. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$105.33.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.6916442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

