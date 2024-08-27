Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 5,306 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.