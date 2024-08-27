Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $468,507.08 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 984.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

