Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 6,076 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 6,076 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $359,334.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,092.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,700 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $393,357.00.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

