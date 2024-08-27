Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 2,707 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

