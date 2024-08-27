Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Shares of PLD opened at $128.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 65.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 216.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

