ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.05. Approximately 820,682 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.