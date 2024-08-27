ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 17,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.