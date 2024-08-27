ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.82. 9,889,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,084 shares during the last quarter. Bizma Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

