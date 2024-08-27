ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 3,853,013 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

