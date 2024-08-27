Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 3.6%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 123,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 67,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.