Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 298,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Protech Home Medical Stock Down 7.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Protech Home Medical
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.