PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Up 6.1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 23,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 7,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

