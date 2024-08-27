PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.64.

PTCT stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

