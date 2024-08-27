Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 216.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.