Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 1,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

