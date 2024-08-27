Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

