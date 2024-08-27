Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
