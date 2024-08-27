Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Roth Capital

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Sunday, August 25th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Canadian Solar by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

