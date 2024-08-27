Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a P/E ratio of -77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

